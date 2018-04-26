Woman detained by immigration officials threatens lawsuit

Courtesy La Firma Communications

A Las Vegas mother who spent 10 days in federal custody after being detained by immigration authorities is planning to sue the U.S. government, her representatives said today.

Cecilia Gomez alleges she was injured when she was detained March 27 at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Las Vegas, where she had gone for an application for permanent residency. The arrest stemmed from an outstanding deportation warrant from 1998 for failure to appear in immigration court.

Family spokeswoman Viridiana Vidal of La Firma Communications said Gomez would file a request under the U.S. Freedom of Information Act to prepare for the lawsuit.

Gomez’s representatives are holding a news conference at 11 a.m. today to share more details, Vidal said.

Representatives from United States Citizenship and Immigration Services and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Attorney Laura Barrera of the UNLV Immigration Clinic said Gomez will remain on supervised release until a federal judge hears a stay of deportation motion filed by Gomez’s legal team.