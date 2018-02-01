Give credit where it’s due

Leave it to Democrats to be mad that the American people finally get some help from Washington, D.C. The recent Republican tax reform has already benefited thousands of Americans with bonuses, and 90 percent-plus will see larger paychecks — including a lot of Democratic leaders’ constituents. Instead of being happy for them, though, they choose to distort the excellent results already happening. Even when Apple announced it would bring $350 billion from overseas to invest in America and American workers, Democratic leadership refused to acknowledge that tax reforms were working. For small businesses eager to expand, a lower tax rate means they can hire more employees and raise the pay of those who deserve it most.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, 99 percent of Nevada’s businesses are small businesses. Anything that can give them a leg up would undoubtedly help not just the job creators, but the employees who rely on them for a paycheck. Every Nevadan and Nevada business should applaud a tax reform bill that is already helping them and our economy.

Edwards is Nevada’s 19th Assembly District representative.