Know whom to trust for news

As a reality TV show tactician, President Donald Trump weaponized “fake news” and “alternative facts.” He claims the mainstream media is a major purveyor of fake news, but the media are all that keep Trump from inundating America with lies and actual fake news.

So it comes down to this: Which is more damaging to America, our mainstream news organizations that vet their stories or a fake president who simply makes them up to suit his fancy?

Hopefully, Americans this year will vote to curtail this out-of-touch-with-reality president by electing a new Congress with more backbone and intellect.