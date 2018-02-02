Congress needs conservatives

Republicans do not have control of all parts of Congress and the presidency.

If you include Republicans-in-name-only and Never Trumpers, there are only about 45 senators who support our president.

Our country must elect at least a dozen conservatives to the Senate and keep control of the House to give our president a chance to really make a lasting difference for the United States.

Otherwise, our country will become a haven for noncitizens and it will be uninhabitable for Americans.

Will your children and grandchildren have the USA or will they be citizens of the world?