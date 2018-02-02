Obama dwarfs Trump’s success

Donald Trump supporters point to stock market growth and jobs increase as evidence of the wonderful effects of his actions. It is true the market is up about 25 percent over the past year. By comparison, the market grew by 300 percent over Barack Obama’s last six years as president. That is an average of 50 percent a year. Similarly, there were more jobs created under Obama in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 than under Trump in 2017. (Source: Trump’s Bureau of Labor Statistics). Yet, Trump supporters conclude that Trump is doing so much better than Obama did. Go figure.