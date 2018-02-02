President must stay focused

I do not think our president is a racist. President Donald Trump is not politically correct, or at times even socially correct.

He is a true businessman of the extreme. He works with facts and statistics, not emotions.

His tweets were necessary at first to address the people who voted for him. But one year of tweeting is enough, and he needs to keep his mind on the business at hand.

Trump does not have to be popular; he has to keep passing legislation to move America forward for the welfare and benefit of the people he represents.