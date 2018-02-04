Pandering and the military

For the cameras, politicians choose the military to hold up as their own while repeating tired clichés. It’s ironic because so many of them never even had a whiff of a recruiting station, let alone the battlefield.

The biggest mouths during the recent shutdown — President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — have a total time in the military of zilch. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was honorably discharged from the Army Reserve after five weeks of training.

Most veterans and active duty military do not care much about politics or politicians. They care about one another, their country and their families.

The recent shutdown was all about politics, which harms members of our armed forces, their families and the civilian government military family. Politicians could truly honor the military by doing something unique: their job.