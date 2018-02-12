All sides deserve to be heard

I was thrilled with your Feb. 2 editorial, “Trump’s words and deeds belie his assertion that has has nothing to hide.” I was temporarily in shock as I read it, thinking, “Wow, is this really printed in an Adelson-owned newspaper?” However, at the end, my eyes caught sight of the golden-yellow sun, and a huge smile spread across my face.

It should not be asserted that yours is a biased press — the “President must stay focused” and “Congress needs conservatives” letters published the same day are proof that your newspaper prints opinions of persons from a variety of perspectives.