Don’t give in on border wall

Democrats in Congress are coming closer and closer to supporting the building of a wall along the southern border that makes no sense from a security point of view and, if built, would more than likely have to be taken down by a future administration after doing considerable damage to our standing in the world.

If Democrats could put their re-election concerns on hold long enough to do something good, they could argue that President Donald Trump precipitated the DACA problem by saying he would reject, in six months, the requirements that President Barack Obama had put in place for “Dreamers.”

Democrats must hold firm and say: “We want the ‘Dreamers’ protected and we want Mexico to pay for the wall like our president said they would.”