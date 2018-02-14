It’s up to us to protect Earth

President Donald Trump’s first year in office seemed to be dedicated to undoing key legislation ensuring clean air and water, and his proposed budget aligns with his anti-environment agenda. It includes a 31 percent cut to the Environmental Protection Agency, which is largely responsible for protecting human health and the environment.

Defunding the EPA has major implications, including the loss of thousands of jobs and the undoing of environmental regulations, which ultimately puts public health at great risk. The proposed cuts would diminish the sustainability of our future.

It is our lawmakers’ jobs to represent the passions and concerns of their constituents — the people. It is our job to let the lawmakers know what we care about. We need to reach out to our local officials, such as Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., and let him know that the environment is our passion and concern.