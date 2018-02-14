President should not get a free pass

Another ladies’ man gone. We now have Steve Wynn, Harvey Weinstein, Larry Nassar, Dustin Hoffman, and the list goes on.

When will the public wake up and get the biggest? Only one person still standing seems to be getting a pass on more than 15 known cases of sexual abuse and some payoffs. We put known offenders away, or at least get them off the payroll. But we still kiss the ring of the biggest and most well known. Can someone please help explain this?