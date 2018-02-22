No way to treat man’s best friend

There has been a little news online lately about whether South Korean restaurants would stop serving dog during the Olympics. They did not.

This is disturbing. Dogs have a special place in most Americans’ hearts, and for good reason. Some people will say that other cultures view dogs the same way we do cows, pigs and chickens, that it is just a cultural difference. But almost all animals have an innate fear of humans, while dogs do not. From the time they are puppies, they seek a bond with a human as their master.

Unfortunately, most Asian cultures consume dogs in large numbers. What’s worse is how they are treated even as they are killed, with some cultures believing that the more the animal suffers in death, the better the meat will taste. The dog’s natural instinct to trust humans is being used against them in a diabolical way.