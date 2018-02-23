Choose: Money or environment?

Former President Richard Nixon, a Republican, created the Environmental Protection Agency. All of our monumental environmental protection laws were passed with true bipartisan support. So why is a large faction of congressional Republicans today so intent on throwing us back to the days of burning rivers, debilitating smog and acid rain?

Sen. Dean Heller needs to stand up to the special interests who want to pollute our country for their own financial gain. Heller should vote against any defunding of the EPA and support further protections for the American citizens he serves.