What has become of us?

In all my years, I had little idea how those in my acquaintance viewed things politically. In the past two years, those views have come out of the shadows and brought about stark realizations of how differently we analyze and diagnose what is happening to our republic.

As the abnormality of the Trump administration continues to manifest itself on an almost hourly basis, I wonder how even the president’s staunchest believers are not calling him out for his excesses and his inadequacies.

Republican, he is not. Christian, he is not. Moral, he is not. Patriotic, he is not. Concerned for the average citizen, he is not.

I want our democracy, our representative republic, restored. I abhor what the president has done to normalcy. His proposed budget would butcher the lives of those of us who are in the deepest need, as will his tax cut. It is not too early to get out the vote. Independents, Democrats and disaffected Republicans band together! Vow to be part of the solution.