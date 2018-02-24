Our president is our shame

It was right for the Feb. 12 editorial, reprinted from The New York Times, to bemoan the growing irrelevancy of the U.S. in world affairs. Thanks to our president, the U.S. has exited from the world’s peace and mutual benefit organizations — the Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Paris Agreement, for instance — the centerpiece of our country’s foreign policy. Not to mention the wall he wants to build on our southern border.

President Donald Trump also appears headed to a dismantling of America’s democratic institutions. He aims to fill the Supreme Court with his loyalists. He has demonized the free press, which reports to the people on what the government does, good or bad. If Mr. Trump succeeds in wrecking the reputation of our free press, he will be free to do anything he wants and few will believe what opponents say. “Fake news,” he and his followers scream.

If Mr. Trump succeeds, the U.S. will look like a cross between China and Russia. China because the U.S. will still be a strong economic engine, and Russia because Mr. Trump will govern like Vladimir Putin.