Trump’s setting records, alright

The White House is always bragging about its records: the largest electoral win, largest inaugural crowd and so many other claims that aren’t true.

But this administration does have bragging rights for this, at least: most staff resignations, firings and members being investigated for various possible legal matters. As of Feb. 10, the list was more than 40 departures for reasons such as lies, abuse and more.

On Feb. 10, there were zero tweets and comments from the communications department. Was there no more pride in that record? The best Cabinet and staff ever assembled looks about 90 percent new. Where have the “best” gone? Must be something the FBI came up with and fake news. I wonder who and what will be next.