Gun control can no longer wait

It’s past time to stop this epidemic of killing in our country. Everyone needs to pull together, especially our political leaders. Any politicians who cannot enact sensible, strong gun control measures and see that they are enforced should be booted out. The politicians in the back pockets of the National Rifle Association, and NRA members who oppose any methods of gun control, are culpable in gun crimes.

The Second Amendment, ratified 227 years ago, should not be interpreted to allow individuals to possess assault-type weapons. Powerful guns enable mentally unstable and hateful people to quickly and easily kill or seriously injure lots of people, and quickly. The time to act is now — on national, state and local levels.