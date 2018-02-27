Nuclear power is not the enemy

Your Feb. 16 editorial “Trump’s addiction to coal hurting Nevada” is a bit hypocritical. You shed crocodile tears about the loss of dollars and job opportunities. Where was your concern when Barack Obama eliminated highly paid positions at the test site? You go Chicken Little about the environmental impacts of more coal while ignoring the fact that nuclear power generation does not spew toxins into our air. Granted, it creates a different type of waste, but we have far better control over nuclear waste than we do with coal- and petroleum-generated waste. All power-generation methods have environmental impact.