Vote enablers out of office

Our elected representatives take vast sums of money from the National Rifle Association and are beholden to it, not their constituents. Therefore, they are enablers of these murderous acts. House Speaker Paul Ryan would say I have a “knee jerk” reaction, but, of course, he is well paid by the NRA. Others say, “It’s not the time to talk about gun legislation.” After all, only 18 school shootings have occurred this year.

Our own Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., is an enabler. Please use your knee jerk reaction to boot him out of office. No civilian needs an automatic weapon like the AR-15.