Laws can’t stop gun violence

I’m not a member of the National Rifle Association but even if there were no NRA, it wouldn’t make any difference.

All the legislation in the world wouldn’t prevent some deranged person from doing what these mass shooters have done. The only way to keep our schools safe would be something I don’t think we’re ready to do: martial law in and around schools, national guard soldiers or police in force every day. As for preventing mentally disturbed people from getting guns, you tell me how that’s possible.