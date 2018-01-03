Thanks for Knights story

Thank you, Jesse Granger, for your interview/article with George McPhee (“Q+A: GM McPhee talks Capitals, updates on Golden Knights progress,” Las Vegas Sun). I have been horrified at how much media attention the Raiders have received and how poorly our wonderful major league team has been covered.

The Knights are a classy organization that Las Vegas should embrace and be proud of. Instead, the buzz is on a bad league, the NFL, a bad partner, the Raiders, and what I know will be an expensive, crime-filled disaster.

The NHL rocks, with fairly normal players and not a lot of off-the-ice drama.

I know McPhee well. Growing up in New York, I watched him first be the enforcer for the Rangers, then become the best general manager in the league.

The Knights have a bright present and future, while the Raiders will be a thug disaster.

Nice article.