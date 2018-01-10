Let’s rethink president’s song

Traditionally, the U.S. Marine Band has played “Hail to the Chief” when the president arrives at state functions. However, since Vladimir Putin is not present at these events, is it proper to play it?

Of course, we cannot play the Russian national anthem. So what should the band play for Donald Trump?

I would like to suggest something I feel would be quite appropriate: the Scarecrow’s song “If I Only Had a Brain,” from “The Wizard of Oz.”