Time to address isolation

June 12, 2016, Orlando, Fla.: Omar Mateen killed 49 people and wounded more than 50 others at Pulse nightclub. The community’s concern, regardless of race, religion or gender preference, was evident.

Oct. 1, 2017, Las Vegas: A crazed gunman took 58 lives.

While pondering how this could happen, insight came. In my opinion, those with no political allegiance or spiritual connections are likely to be void of relationships that establish accountability — critically lacking in our society — and havens to share frustrations when entertaining suicide or homicide, smacking of isolation, a dangerous and unstable circumstance in which to reside. Harvard University documented a study that verifies “the significant role relationships play in our overall health and well-being.”

Repulsed at this horrific massacre, I still wonder: Where were we as a society — teachers, family members, personnel at hotels the murderer frequented?

Did someone notice something?

Or were we so inward-focused that no one cared enough to look? We must become sensitive to others! A different scenario might have been possible.

Time to wake up. It’s too late for this time, but not for the next.