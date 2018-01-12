State Sen. Becky Harris to chair Gaming Control Board

Gov. Brian Sandoval has chosen Republican state Sen. Becky Harris as the new chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board. Harris replaces former Chairman A.G. Burnett, who left the board Dec. 22 to work for a Nevada law firm.

Harris, who represents State Senate District 9 in Clark County, will resign her seat to serve on the board, according to a news release from the governor’s office. She is the first woman to head the board.

“To be appointed to the finest regulatory system in the world is a tremendous responsibility,” Harris said in the news release. “I am grateful for the trust and confidence Gov. Sandoval has placed in me.”

Harris is an attorney who attended UNLV’s William S. Boyd School of Law. She is licensed to practice law in Nevada and Virginia.