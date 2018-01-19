AGs could ask for notification

State attorneys general might be able to accomplish the intent of the proposed NICS Denial Notification Act, which would alert authorities when someone fails a background check for a firearms purchase.

They could do so by demanding, in federal court, that their offices be notified whenever a sale is denied within their jurisdiction.

It might even be feasible to simply request that licensed gun dealers advise local and state authorities of all such denials. Especially if the dealer’s identity remained confidential, compliance would appear to be simply good citizenship.