Trump has economy racing

The writer of the letter headlined “Trump is Mr. Opposite” (Jan. 3, Las Vegas Sun), writes that President Donald Trump is raising taxes, while ignoring the fact the president gave the business sector and the middle class a tax break.

So far, his actions have blown the lid off the New York Stock Exchange and stimulated the markets to great heights. That means more businesses, which ultimately means more jobs. The move has been great for the economy.

In the same vein, but closer to home, pot promoting state Sen. Tick Segerblom now wants to run for Clark County Commission and raise taxes to generate $400 million in new revenue — for education, of course.

I guess the Republican governor’s $1 billion wasn’t enough. The writer of the letter needs to read both the Review-Journal and the Sun to get a more comprehensive view of his limited facts.