Teens’ essays are terrific

I strongly applaud the Las Vegas Sun for giving local high school students the opportunity to express their opinions on a wide variety of topics.

It’s critical for young people to take a serious interest in current events. By giving space on your editorial pages to these voices alongside popular, well-known columnists, you not only encourage a future generation of dedicated readers but also provide a forum for our neighbors and their children.

As much as I enjoy reading and regularly follow columnists from The Washington Post and The New York Times, who are syndicated in the Sun, I’d much rather see our local newspaper give people of Las Vegas the chance to express themselves. Please continue these informative op-eds and give more local writers the chance to be heard.