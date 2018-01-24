Accidents are human nature

Our civilization is not much to brag about, with all of its many faults.

Despite major advancements in all of the sciences, we still need a person to push the correct button at the correct time to keep things moving and flowing properly.

Someone in Hawaii made a boo-boo and all hell broke loose. Panic!

It seems that panic often occurs instead of proper management due to a weak spot that’s been there since Day One.

Unfortunately, we humans are not infallible and accidents will keep on happening.