Accidents are human nature

Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 | 2 a.m.
Our civilization is not much to brag about, with all of its many faults.
Despite major advancements in all of the sciences, we still need a person to push the correct button at the correct time to keep things moving and flowing properly.
Someone in Hawaii made a boo-boo and all hell broke loose. Panic!
It seems that panic often occurs instead of proper management due to a weak spot that’s been there since Day One.
Unfortunately, we humans are not infallible and accidents will keep on happening.