Tillerson nailed it

Rex Tillerson was right. It was reported that Tillerson said Donald Trump was a moron. When queried, Tillerson didn’t deny that he said that.

Why doesn’t Trump hold news conferences? Because he would come off as a moron. He doesn’t know enough about anything to take questions on his so-called agenda or how anything he does or says would work in any detail.

The Republican Party and the Trump administration would not let Trump stand in front of a microphone and have an exchange with reporters — unless the reporters were from Fox News, gave him the questions and answers in advance and let him read from a teleprompter.

As Steve Bannon described Ivanka Trump as “dumb as a brick,” her dad is the father brick.

Now Trump is calling countries where brown and black people come from to America as (s***hole) countries. Who does Trump think he is, saying anything he wants about anybody or anything?

I know Trump talk fires up his racist, bigoted base. That base is not enough to get him re-elected, if he gets to run again. The Republican Party has to decide whether to go down in flames or to impeach Trump to try to save the party and accidentally save the country at the same time. The Trump base, thank goodness, does not represent America.

Tillerson was right, so let “Dense Pence” finish Trump’s term, elect a real American in 2020 and avoid going back to a dark period in America’s history, before civil rights.