Students’ high level of social engagement makes impression

Editor’s note: About 1,000 students from high schools throughout Southern Nevada participated in the 61st annual Sun Youth Forum on Nov. 8. The students were divided into groups to discuss a variety of topics. A representative was chosen from each group to write a column about the students’ findings. This essay addresses the issues covered by the Potpourri group.

The Las Vegas Sun Youth Forum was not what I expected. What I had anticipated to be a seminar featuring different minds from various high schools in the valley proved to be an amalgamation of perspectives, principles and ideologies from a potpourri of people, each with his or her own unique set of beliefs and virtues.

I walked out of the room that day with a newfound appreciation for opposing viewpoints. To see such a place erupt in a euphony of discussion was awe-inspiring to me, and it is easy to assume that any scholar who thrives in debate situations would enjoy such a competition.

This was evident in our discussion on whether illegal immigrants should have access to college education. We had a handful of immigrants in our group who strongly believed that denial of such an opportunity was unjust and even inhumane. To undermine the institutions that generally kept the interest of the public good within their hearts was much too ignominious.

Some participants told personal stories, which tended to persuade others. We came to consensus that granting people the opportunity to move up the socioeconomic ladder was the right thing to do. We even had a person in our circle who arrived to our country less than four years ago, learning English as she went along. Despite this, she managed to articulate a sense of faith and courage on behalf of other immigrants living in the U.S.

It was from this that we were able to discern the purpose of the Sun Youth Forum. It was a place where students like ourselves could express our opinions and views about the real world in a controlled environment, breaking the stereotype of the misinformed millennial by engaging in these conversations over ethics and social norms.

Another topic that generated a large degree of conversation was that of free speech, especially in regard to Colin Kaepernick taking a knee during the national anthem and whether the demonstration was disrespectful to the military. Our group had a great parley. One side argued that it was disrespectful to the people fighting overseas, while others said the protest was aimed not at the military but rather the inequalities that certain groups of people are facing.

But no matter the subject, there was a certain level of respect among the parties, with each stopping to listen to the other and allowing them to fully voice their opinion. After the proverbial dust had settled, we generally agreed that kneeling or sitting during the national anthem was an act of free speech, protected by the Constitution. Although people may argue that the act itself is uncivil, it is a gesture that is protected by the law.

In conclusion, the Sun Youth Forum was an amazing experience that I invite all students to partake in. It was eye-opening, and to know that there are people who are just as engaged as I am in questions facing our society is something that infuses me with confidence.

Joe Kurian Thomas is a senior at Clark High School.