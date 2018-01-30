Las Vegas Sun

January 30, 2018

Letter to the editor:

BLM takes inhumane tack

I am passionate about wild horses and burros. This problem has been caused by and perpetuated by the Bureau of Land Management. I cannot believe they keep doing the same actions year after year and expecting a different outcome. This problem could be solved in 12-15 years with the use of approved birth control. These animals are a part of our country’s history and deserve to be left alone, not rounded up and placed in holding areas.