Arming teachers is no solution

Many politicians and pro-gun groups suggest that the best way to protect students is to have 10-20 percent of teachers armed with concealed weapons. This is a horrible idea. Teachers should never be expected to be the sole protectors of our children against an armed shooter. Teachers have enough on their plates already. Federal and state governments are responsible for public safety.

Expecting teachers to carry weapons is an excuse, fabricated by politicians, for their inability to secure bipartisan legislation that might help curb gun violence. Such political thinking is un-American and needs to stop now. It shouldn’t fly anymore. Just listen to the Florida children and those across the country. They are not in the pockets of lobbyists, and it is refreshing to see them demanding a change.