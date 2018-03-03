How to stem the tide of gun death

It is far too late to eliminate all gun deaths, or to be at the low rate of Great Britain and other nations. We will never even get close to identifying all who do evil. Increasing background checks has not worked.

Bringing back the ban on assault weapons would not work by itself. These weapons are out there, more waiting to be manufactured and come across our borders, both legally and illegally.

What to do: Create a buy-back program on all assault weapons. Institute a 90-day window. After that, being caught with one earns a fine and jail sentence. Gun sales records may help locate weapons. We won’t get all but if we cut killings by one-fourth, one-third or even up to one-half, at least, we have accomplished something.

The writer is a retired Air Force fighter pilot.