Russia surely made an impact

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s indictment of 13 Russians provides proof that Russia spent millions of dollars monthly in support of Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy. Yet Trump and his minions still claim there was absolutely no impact on the election.

Trump won the Electoral College by fewer than 70,000 votes in three states. After seeing many of the anti-Hillary Clinton lies sponsored by the Russians, and then seeing those lies repeated endlessly by many of my conservative friends, it is reasonable to conclude that the Russians ensured Trump got the votes he needed to win.