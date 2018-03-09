Leaders must set unifying example

I watched and listened to the president’s CPAC speech and was embarrassed knowing that the speech was being broadcast to the world. He was insulting, self-serving and divisive. The country does not need more Republicans like Donald Trump. It needs a president, lawmakers, Republicans, Democrats and Independents who love this country and will work to unite it.

I opened the paper Feb. 24 to see a Nevada senator, with a big smile, beside Trump. The headline read “Heller warming to Trump before contested primary.” Wow, sad!