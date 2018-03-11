Speak up for the environment

President Donald Trump is the most anti-environment president of all time. His first year in office has seen massive cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency, the National Park and U.S. Forest Services, and clean energy funding, in addition to approval of the Dakota Access Pipeline. He’s tried to resurrect the coal industry at the expense of the sustainable energy industry. And now, he seeks to repeal the Clean Power Plan.

The CPP was written to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from electrical power generation by over 32 percent over the next 20 years. In so doing, it would shift the country away from coal-burning power plants and toward renewable sources such as solar, wind and hydro-electricity. It would not only improve the quality of life on a global scale (particularly for asthma sufferers) and reduce the cost of energy but also create hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Please send a message to EPA Adminstrator Scott Pruitt, Trump and all others who seek to remake the world in Chernobyl’s image for personal gain. Write Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., to let him know that Nevadans will not stand for the CPP’s repeal.