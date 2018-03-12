Is the US really so innocent?

I could not help but notice the false moral outrage in Brian Greenspun’s March 4 column, “An American first: Russian aggression met by impotence.”

This undoubtedly has been going on throughout world history and they are certainly not a unilateral occurrence.

Just what does Mr. Greenspun think the U.S. government, through the CIA and other entities, might be doing in the internal affairs of our adversaries?

Are we really a goody two-shoes throughout the world?

Democrats have apparently now seen the light on Russia because of the political utility of this issue. It can be used as a cudgel to attack the legitimacy of President Donald Trump and result in his removal from office.

Let’s stop living in the past and yearning for things that might have been, and move on to more important matters. There is much work to be done.