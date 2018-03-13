Don’t make this so complicated

What makes more sense:

We could increase armed security to schools, churches and entertainment venues; arm teachers; implement stricter background checks; raise the age limit for purchasing guns; increase funding for mental health care; outlaw bump stocks; bulletproof all windows; install detectors on high-rise windows, so we know if one has been broken; eliminate “do not disturb” signs; and make everyone wear bulletproof vests and helmets.

Or we could eliminate the sale of automatic and semiautomatic weapons to the public.

Sometimes, the solution is the simplest answer.