Revisions needed to higher ed in Nevada

It is with great disappointment that we are sending this letter.

We are dedicated and devoted UNLV alumni who not only have financially contributed to our university but have also sat on committees and boards to help the university succeed. We are proud to work with countless other UNLV benefactors who have worked tirelessly and given generously toward building a top-tier university in Las Vegas.

Today, we have come to the conclusion that we must speak out about situations involving oversight of UNLV by the Nevada System of Higher Education and the Nevada Board of Regents.

And as much as it pains us to say it, we also are announcing that we are re-evaluating our individual financial investments and — more importantly — the investment of our personal time.

This is a very sad and disappointing time for us, but we feel we have no choice but to reconsider our contributions based on poor management of the university by NSHE and the regents.

The recent turmoil involving UNLV President Len Jessup is just one example of a detrimental culture and work environment that has been created by the Board of Regents — an environment which, time and time again, has prevented our administration from leading this great institution in an effective and productive way.

We can name many examples of the damage that has been caused by the regents and NSHE, but the upshot is that decisions are being made by a group of regents who seem to consider only their own personal interests and political aspirations rather than what is in the best interests of the university, Southern Nevada and, most importantly, UNLV students.

Now, the uncertainty surrounding President Jessup’s future has shaken confidence in the university among many donors and put the school’s private funding in doubt.

Las Vegas is considered a very tight-knit community, and the university relies on donations from a key group of companies and families who have shaped the city.

Those donations are fostered by relationships involving our current administration.

Do we really think putting public pressure on President Jessup to leave the university creates an atmosphere that will help obtain significant donations to the university? All it does is push current and potential donors to other charitable organizations.

While we do not know what was in President Jessup’s review, we do know that the same regents who hired him in 2015 were quick to turn on him for various reasons, some of which were self-serving. President Jessup has only recently been able to fill vital positions with his hires. Time is needed to see if this team can move the university forward.

After President Carol Harter, who left in 2006, President Jessup is our fourth president. With turnover like this, who would take the position and how could anyone put together a coherent plan to move forward? There certainly seems to be a governance problem.

That being the case, the time has come for fundamental change of the oversight of our university system.

Thomas Jingoli earned his master’s degree in hotel administration from UNLV in 1996. William Paulos earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from UNLV in 1969.