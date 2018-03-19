Party of family values no more

How much longer can evangelists remain silent on President Donald Trump’s behavior? Do family values still have meaning or importance among evangelicals? Have evangelists turned away from worshipping God and toward worshipping Trump?

The same questions apply to the Republican Party. Its leaders remain silent when Trump gives in to Vladimir Putin and the Russians. Trump refuses to criticize anything Putin does yet has no problem going after Germany, Britain, Mexico and many other countries and their leaders.

Congress overwhelmingly passed sanctions on Russia for meddling but has said nothing as Trump has refused to carry out the sanctions. GOP leaders refuse to challenge Trump to act on the possible meddling in the 2016 election as well as the 2018 elections, even though every intelligence agency says it will happen.

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should ride off into the sunset. They are shameless puppets who have lost all credibility.