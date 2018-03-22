Another zoo is unnecessary

We don’t need a zoo here, as there are many animal attractions locally and in the surrounding area. Just two hours away is Keepers of the Wild, a 65-acre sanctuary in Valentine, Ariz., for about 140 animals that have been rescued from many situations.

Many zoos throughout the country have gone out of business, including the Southern Nevada Zoological-Botanical Park, as it is a risky venture with many problems associated with it. There are many ways for people here to be entertained without another failure with animals that have no place to go.