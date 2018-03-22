Trump wastes taxpayer money

So this military parade our president wants to stage is going to cost taxpayers between $10 million and $30 million. Seriously? This money can’t be used directly for veterans in a much better and more direct way?

If the former president had proposed half of the nonsense that our current president does, there would’ve been an outcry the likes of which we have never seen in this country. But I guess the GOP looks the other way to advance its agenda, and uses the president to do so.

This parade suggestion comes from a five-time draft dodger. His celebration of veterans is a charade. It is my greatest hope that before too much damage is done, voters in this country make a big difference in the midterm elections in November.