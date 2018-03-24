Treasured land is in danger

Damaging federal inaction at Red Rock Canyon has been common. At times, the Bureau of Land Management’s inaction has resulted in an over-grazed canyon with starving horse and burro populations. For years, BLM inaction allowed fur trapping in the canyon. Such inaction diminished the canyon.

In not acting to allow public access to the east side of the canyon, the BLM has fostered congestion at the west side.

Current federal action may be the coup de grace. The BLM lists 979.38 federal acres on the east side of the canyon acres as disposable. Numerous scientists have testified that the canyon would suffer from the air, water, noise and visual degradation caused by commercial development. But the canyon land remains for sale.

Our federal agents seem not to understand the notion of conservation or the importance of public ownership. The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is not a commercial resource, it is a national treasure.

Editor's note: The writer is a member of the Red Rock Citizens Advisory Council.