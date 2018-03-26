NRA bashing goes too far

A comment from the March 14 letter “Congress doesn’t care about kids” isn’t so much an opinion as an obscenity. The letter stated: “Anyone who proudly carries an NRA membership card should resign from the human race and be charged as an accessory to the murder of a child.”

I have spent 31 years helping people as both a teacher and law enforcement officer. At all times, I have been a member of the National Rifle Association. I proudly carry an NRA Benefactor Membership card, but I am more proud that on four occasions, I saved the life of a child while risking my own.

I cannot express how insulted I am by this remark.