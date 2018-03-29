Hypocrisy of Sessions, Trump

Recently, another of our country’s fiascos occurred — Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired a devoted servant of the FBI, with 21 years of service, stating “the FBI expects every employee to adhere to the highest standards of honesty, integrity and accountability.”

Sessions also claimed Andrew McCabe was “less than truthful while under oath several times.” Hello! How long ago was it that Sessions was in front of Congress responding to an investigation and claiming he couldn’t remember if any Russians were at a meeting, or anything said.

Then, Sessions’ boss, President Donald Trump, tweets “(James) Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy.” Does he really think the American public can’t remember past yesterday?

I agree with recently ousted Secretary of Stte Rex Tillerson’s statement: “I pray for America.”