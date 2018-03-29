‘Junkyard dog’ isn’t presidential

I heard a man from Pennsylvania voted for Donald Trump. because he said Trump was a “junkyard dog.” It would behoove conservatives to pay closer attention to this “dog,” who talks about being president for life (certainly not the rule of democracy). He threw out some crumbs in the form of tax relief for the middle class that will expire. But for himself and big business, their tax cuts will be for life. He is counting on the crumbs to help him win the next election.

This “junkyard dog” puts our security and democracy at risk by paying homage to our enemies who have interfered with our elections. He has diminished the United States in the eyes of our allies and enemies. There are so many issues that need to be resolved: gun violence; national security threats from Russia, China, North Korea; consumer protection; global warming; protecting our national parks and more. Trump talks about what he will do, but in the end, he does nothing. Watch what he does, not what he says.

A “junkyard dog” in the White House? Sad.