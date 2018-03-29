Tangled up in Russian ties

On the campaign trail, Donald Trump crowed about surrounding himself with the best people. Today, he is on a tear to purge his administration and install his groupies.

The replacement of national security adviser H.R.McMaster bodes ill for the well-being of the country.

As president, Trump’s failure to divest himself from the Trump Organization is more than problematic. His dealings with a sanctioned Russian bank and Deutsche Bank are suspicious. His ambition to put a Trump Tower in Moscow was an invitation for the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation to cultivate him as a useful idiot and ensnare him in “kompromat.”

Now that special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed Trump Organization business documents, Trump’s tax returns may be next.

Is Trump’s red line on his finances meant to hide money laundering or other corrupt business practices?