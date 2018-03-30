A suggestion for NRA members

Recently there has been suggestions floating around about having retired veterans volunteer to protect schools from shootings. As a retired veteran who served in Vietnam, I have no desire to voluntarily serve in another war zone. If people are looking for someone to voluntarily protect their children from being massacred in school, I suggest they look to the NRA for volunteers. After all, isn’t their motto “the only thing that will stop a bad person with an assault weapon is a good person with an assault weapon”? And the NRA has plenty of good people with an assault weapon.

It must get awful boring to always shoot an assault weapon at a target or some other inanimate object. Here is an opportunity for all the would-be Rambos to get some live action in a shootout with a real live bad guy. And just like real soldiers who served in past war zones, they might even get a medal — posthumously.

The NRA is famously all talk (and money) but no action. Now is the time to put up or shut up.