Museum corridor needed downtown

Downtown development has been taking shape in a variety of ways in recent years, including Container Park, Symphony Park, Smith Center for the Performing Arts, among others.

There also should be a museum corridor, with museums devoted to general history of gambling (or something specific such as sports betting, slots, etc.), general technology/computers, martial arts, sports such as bowling (Las Vegas is a big bowling city), football, pop culture and so forth.

Museums aren’t only for cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Chicago and others.

The museums I mentioned are just a few examples of places where both adults and/or children can enjoy visiting and are both entertaining and educational in nature. A museum corridor in downtown Las Vegas would be bring many visitors and make the area complete.