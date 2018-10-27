How well do you know The Federalist Papers?

On Oct. 27, 1787, the first of what was to become a series of essays urging ratification of the U.S. Constitution was published. Compiled into a book form in 1788 as “The Federalist” and later as “The Federalist Papers,” the essays argued that the proposed constitution would preserve the country and empower the government to act in the national interest.

The quiz below provides an opportunity to test your knowledge of The Federalist Papers.

1. The writers of The Federalist Papers wrote under this pseudonym?

A: James Callender

B. E. Pluribus Newman

C. Publius

D. Joseph Pulitzer

2. How many essays comprise The Federalist Papers?

A: 13

B: 25

C: 50

D: 85

3. According to The Federalist Papers, what is the role of a standing army?

A: To protect liberty and is necessary for the functioning of the government.

B. A standing army is not necessary.

C: A standing army is at odds with liberty.

D- None of the above

4. Which of these newspapers published The Federalist Papers?

A The Independent Journal

B: The Hartford Courant

C: The New York Times

D: The Philadelphia Bulletin

5. To whom were The Federalist Papers addressed?

A: The House of Representatives

B: Federalists

C: The people of New York

D: Land-owning white men

6. Which of these early presidents wrote some of The Federalist Papers?

A: George Washington

B: John Adams

C: Thomas Jefferson

D: James Madison

7. Which of the writers of The Federalist Papers was not born in what became the United States?

A: Alexander Hamilton

B: John Jay

C: James Madison

D: None of the above

8. Which of these Supreme Court chief justices wrote some of The Federalist Papers?

A: John Marshall

B: John Jay

C: Salmon P. Chase

D: Warren Burger

9. Which doctrine of constitutional decision-making uses The Federalist Papers as a guide?

A: Originalism

B: Impressionism

C: Republicanism

D: Episcopalianism

10. Which of these Founders did not write any of The Federalist Papers?

A: George Washington

B: George Mason

C: Benjamin Franklin

D: All of the above

Answers: 1-C, 2-D, 3-A, 4-A, 5-C, 6-D, 7-A, 8-B, 9-A, 10-D

E. Ray Walker is the opinion editor for InsideSources.com.